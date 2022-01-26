Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 88.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in VeriSign by 4,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total value of $137,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $297,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,246,407. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $212.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

