Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $38,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $308.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.95. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.45.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

