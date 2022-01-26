Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 115.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

