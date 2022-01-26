Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,760 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after acquiring an additional 193,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after buying an additional 1,305,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,694,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after buying an additional 1,075,074 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.58.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

