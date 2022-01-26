HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $12,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 43.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -737.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.23.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

