HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.16. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 60,002 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

About HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA)

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc is an online pharmacy, which engages in the sale and delivery of prescriptions focusing on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. It offers prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Florence, KY.

