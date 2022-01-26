Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.28. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $96.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

