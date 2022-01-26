Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,341 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 27.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chemours by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,259,000 after acquiring an additional 541,052 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemours by 398.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 568,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 454,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Chemours by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345,201 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

