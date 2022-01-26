Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 538 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 711,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 235,419 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $823,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,509,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

NYSE BMO opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.58. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $74.05 and a 1 year high of $120.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

