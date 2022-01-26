Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,776 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 57.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after buying an additional 197,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,638,000 after purchasing an additional 94,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,595,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,380,000 after purchasing an additional 121,818 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

NYSE DRI opened at $137.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.89. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.89 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

