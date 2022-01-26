Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,914 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 29.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,745 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,859,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.