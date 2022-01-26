Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 47.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,259 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -820.80%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.