Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.517 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
Hess Midstream has raised its dividend by 41.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hess Midstream has a payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.1%.
Hess Midstream stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $994.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.01.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 101,020 shares during the period.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.
Hess Midstream Company Profile
Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.
