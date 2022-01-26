Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

HESM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,608. The firm has a market cap of $994.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hess Midstream by 844.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after buying an additional 627,732 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 8.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 51,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the second quarter worth $422,000.

