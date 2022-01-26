Hexcel Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

Shares of HXL traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.37. 775,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,984. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.65. Hexcel has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $64.99.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hexcel stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Hexcel worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.91.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

