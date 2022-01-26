HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.58.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Monday, November 1st. decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of TSE:HEXO opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. HEXO has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33. The firm has a market cap of C$231.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.