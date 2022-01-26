HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Up to $1.85

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $1.96. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 101,485 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $817.95 million and a PE ratio of 6.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a current ratio of 14.91.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 79.88%. The business had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

