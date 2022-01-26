HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Sells $79,500.00 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HNI stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 73.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in HNI by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HNI by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in HNI by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

