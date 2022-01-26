Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Home Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

HBCP stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.94. 15,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,843. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $371.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Home Bancorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

