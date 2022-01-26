Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%.

HBCP stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.74. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.