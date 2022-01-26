HomeServe (LON:HSV) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,020 to GBX 810. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. HomeServe traded as low as GBX 744 ($10.04) and last traded at GBX 757.50 ($10.22), with a volume of 630488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 776.50 ($10.48).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSV. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.65) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.56) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.56) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,261.89 ($17.02).

In other HomeServe news, insider Tommy Breen purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 914 ($12.33) per share, for a total transaction of £228,500 ($308,283.86). Insiders have purchased a total of 50,054 shares of company stock valued at $45,546,337 over the last three months.

The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 866.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 898.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. HomeServe’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

About HomeServe (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

