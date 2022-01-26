Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,255 shares of company stock worth $15,633,956. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

