Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Brokerages expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to post $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the lowest is $2.70 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $12.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.56. 3,633,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,129. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.