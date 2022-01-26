Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Brokerages expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to post $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the lowest is $2.70 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $12.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.56. 3,633,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,129. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

