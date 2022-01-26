Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey accounts for 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Houlihan Lokey worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI stock traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $104.81. 5,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $63.38 and a one year high of $122.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.