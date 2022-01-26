Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

