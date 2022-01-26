HSBC (LON:HSBA) Hits New 1-Year High at $521.50

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 521.50 ($7.04) and last traded at GBX 521.09 ($7.03), with a volume of 3130363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 509.40 ($6.87).

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.15) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.42) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.38) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.34) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.96) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 508.50 ($6.86).

The firm has a market capitalization of £105.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 458.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 423.32.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($226,327.60).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

