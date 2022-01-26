HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) PT Raised to GBX 590

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.96) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Investec lowered HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 500 ($6.75) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $373.33.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $35.38.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. On average, research analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in HSBC by 482.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 72.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

