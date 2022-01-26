Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) will announce sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year sales of $1.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.05 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Humacyte.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million.

HUMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humacyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

HUMA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

In other Humacyte news, Director Michael T. Constantino bought 2,500 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $20,590,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $8,708,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $5,805,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $1,331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $840,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humacyte

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humacyte (HUMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.