Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.96

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.96 and last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 6675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

HURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $957.38 million, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after buying an additional 43,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 305,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

