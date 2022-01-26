Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.85

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 16596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

The stock has a market cap of $712.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 319,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $2,381,280.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $136,031 and sold 750,792 shares valued at $5,796,092. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hyliion by 26.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

