i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a market cap of $681.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

