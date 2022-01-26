IAA (NYSE:IAA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.53

Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.53 and last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 50779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get IAA alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.64.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in IAA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.