IAA (NYSE:IAA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.53

Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.53 and last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 50779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in IAA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
About IAA (NYSE:IAA)
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
