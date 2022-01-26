IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 959,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,306 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of IBEX worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBEX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IBEX by 288.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBEX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.26 million, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. IBEX Limited has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.96 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IBEX Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

