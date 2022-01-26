ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,166 ($15.73) and last traded at GBX 1,166 ($15.73). Approximately 56,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 67,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,170 ($15.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of £798.91 million and a P/E ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,265.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,192.68.

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

