Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ideanomics, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a blockchain platform and closed trade ecosystem for digital asset securitization, tokenization and commodities trading. Ideanomics, Inc., formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Ideanomics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $497.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 108.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ideanomics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Ideanomics news, CEO Alfred Poor bought 62,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ideanomics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. S&T Bank PA purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the period. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

