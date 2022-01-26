Idena Hits One Day Volume of $189,758.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idena has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Idena has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $189,758.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00165234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00050152 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00183395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00031640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 79,836,320 coins and its circulating supply is 56,458,518 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

