IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $223,420,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,814,000 after buying an additional 196,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after buying an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,302,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $478.38. 8,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,775. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.23 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $596.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.