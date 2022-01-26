IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Receives Under review Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

IG Design Group (LON:IGR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.36) price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

LON:IGR opened at GBX 120 ($1.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £116.43 million and a PE ratio of 17.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 258.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. IG Design Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 625 ($8.43).

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

