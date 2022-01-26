ILCOIN Price Hits $0.0037 (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. ILCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $5,317.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ILCOIN has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One ILCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016448 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000713 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 176.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000937 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ILCOIN

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,755,489,114 coins and its circulating supply is 801,792,694 coins. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

ILCOIN Coin Trading

