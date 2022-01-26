IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,650.42 ($22.27).

IMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.93) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,910 ($25.77) to GBX 2,000 ($26.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.84) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,950 ($26.31) to GBX 2,150 ($29.01) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,616 ($21.80) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,878 ($25.34). The company has a market cap of £4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,729.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,734.69.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

