Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $427.50

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 427.50 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 429.53 ($5.79), with a volume of 500049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 453.50 ($6.12).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 535.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 519.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.02%.

In related news, insider John Scott acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($67,458.18). Also, insider Nicholas Hurd acquired 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.80) per share, with a total value of £6,991.80 ($9,433.08).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

