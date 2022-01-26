Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 214.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 121.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460,500 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at $22,229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,297,000 after purchasing an additional 242,831 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte stock opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average is $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.33. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

