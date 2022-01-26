Independent Bank (IBCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IBCP opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Independent Bank has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

