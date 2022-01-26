IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 48.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 551,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 53.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 19.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE:PNR opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.