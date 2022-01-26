IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,333,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

