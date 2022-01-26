Infinitecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $10.36 million and $2.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 119.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

