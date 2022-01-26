Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.98 Million

Analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to announce $67.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.40 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $66.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $276.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.66 million to $276.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $292.66 million, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $297.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.89 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 70,074 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 52,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 50.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,860 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 218.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,556 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

III stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.