Insider Buying: Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI) Insider Acquires 359,000 Shares of Stock

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI) insider RAB Capital Holdings Limited bought 359,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,167.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,424,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$183,126.40.

RAB Capital Holdings Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, RAB Capital Holdings Limited bought 41,000 shares of Black Iron stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,330.00.

Shares of TSE:BKI opened at C$0.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22. Black Iron Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Black Iron (TSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Black Iron Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

