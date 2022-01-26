Insider Buying: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,008,700.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,821 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$41,130.18.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.40 per share, with a total value of C$33,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,950.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.72 per share, with a total value of C$68,600.00.

TSE:FR opened at C$13.27 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 74.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.45.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.63.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

