Insider Buying: Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Director Acquires 400 Shares of Stock

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $10,368.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:TTP opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
