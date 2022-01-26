Insider Buying: Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Director Acquires 400 Shares of Stock

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $10,368.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:TTP opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,242 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 176,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 149,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 100,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

